Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most lovely and admired couples that we have currently got in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry. Both Karan and Tejasswi have crossed all barriers and obstacles that came their way when it comes to their relationship and well, they have certainly proven many wrong. A lot of their critics and haters earlier might have thought that their relationship is limited to only Bigg Boss. However, they proved everyone wrong with their actions and today, they are indeed a happy and blessed couple indeed. Both Karan and Tejasswi are incredibly popular and whenever they get spotted together, the happiness of the fans hit an all-time high for real.

It’s not daily that they get to spend quality time with each other courtesy of their respective busy schedules. However, whenever they do, they certainly ensure that they make the most of it and for real. Well, right now, they were spotted enjoying a nice and romantic lunch outing this Sunday and well, their ‘happy couple goals’ moment can literally melt everyone in awe for real. Well, do you all want to check it out and understand better? See below folks –

Well, hey folks, what’s your take and rating on this cute couple? What’s your opinion on the same? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com