Palak Sindhwani is all in mood for some good vacation off with her girl! The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress took to her Instagram handle to share a video with one of her dearest friends, as the two headed for a luxurious yacht trip to start of their Valentine’s week.

Speaking of the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it is one of the leading comedy dramas. Running successfully over 15 years now, the show became one of the most admired amongst the netizens all across the country. Not just that the show has entertained us with its amazing comic screenplays but also has been a pathway for several actors to have their own run of success.

Palak Sindhwani is definitely one of the stars from the list. The actress joined the show replacing Nidhi Bhanushali for the role Sonu Bhide. And since then, there’s been no looking back for the star. She earned her own separate fanbase, all thanks to her sharp acting chops and reverberating fashion etiquettes.

Now coming to her luxurious yacht trip, the actress has shared a video on her social media handle, where we could spot her all ravishing in a saffron midi dress teamed with minimal makeup and sleek hair. Her friend, who’s also Palak looked beautiful in her black adorn.

Sharing the video, Palak wrote, “Starting Valentine’s week with my girl, This is so us! @palak.purswani 💕✨”. The two could be seen having their best times on the ride, while they together witness the gorgeous picturesque sunset.

