Watch: Pranali Rathod Turns Muse In Floral Anarkali; Fans Couldn't Stop Gushing

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, star in the latest reel video, is making fans go gaga over her magical looks in floral anarkali and minimalistic makeup added to her beauty. Watch her enjoy in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
30 May,2023 00:05:34
YRKKH fame Pranali Rathod is a heartthrob diva in the town. The actress has become a household name from her impactful performance on screen as Akshara in the show. Apart from that, the actress keeps buzzing in the headlines for her style and gorgeousness. And yet again, the diva in the latest Instagram reel the diva is mesmerizing fans with her gorgeousness. Let’s check out.

In the latest Instagram reel, Pranali Rathod wore a beautiful lavender floral anarkali paired with palazzo pants. Her simple braided hairstyle blushed cheeks, and oxidized earrings elevated her appearance. The actress played with a white flower in her hand and decorated her hair with the flowers. Isn’t she the prettiest? Her beautiful smile is a dose for her fans.

The actress captioned her post, “मैं💜🍃.” In contrast, her fans couldn’t stop gushing in the comments. A user wrote, “hai chand me bhi daag par, na tujhme ek bhi” was written only for YOU ✨🫶🏻💗.” While the other wrote a long paragraph for the actress, “Zara kabhi meri nazar se khudko dekhiye bhi🥹…hai chaand🌒 main bhi daag par na aapme ek bhi🥹❤️..” The third commented, “Tu muskuraye toh dil ko chain aaye.” The fourth said, “My prettiesttttt💜🧿.” At the same time, many others share their love in the comments via emoticons.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

