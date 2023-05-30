Watch: Pranali Rathod Turns Muse In Floral Anarkali; Fans Couldn't Stop Gushing

YRKKH fame Pranali Rathod is a heartthrob diva in the town. The actress has become a household name from her impactful performance on screen as Akshara in the show. Apart from that, the actress keeps buzzing in the headlines for her style and gorgeousness. And yet again, the diva in the latest Instagram reel the diva is mesmerizing fans with her gorgeousness. Let’s check out.

In the latest Instagram reel, Pranali Rathod wore a beautiful lavender floral anarkali paired with palazzo pants. Her simple braided hairstyle blushed cheeks, and oxidized earrings elevated her appearance. The actress played with a white flower in her hand and decorated her hair with the flowers. Isn’t she the prettiest? Her beautiful smile is a dose for her fans.

The actress captioned her post, “मैं💜🍃.” In contrast, her fans couldn’t stop gushing in the comments. A user wrote, “hai chand me bhi daag par, na tujhme ek bhi” was written only for YOU ✨🫶🏻💗.” While the other wrote a long paragraph for the actress, “Zara kabhi meri nazar se khudko dekhiye bhi🥹…hai chaand🌒 main bhi daag par na aapme ek bhi🥹❤️..” The third commented, “Tu muskuraye toh dil ko chain aaye.” The fourth said, “My prettiesttttt💜🧿.” At the same time, many others share their love in the comments via emoticons.

