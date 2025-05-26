Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Shivansh Becomes Prarthana’s Saviour, Gets Close To Her

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya continues to rule over hearts with major ups and downs. It has been eleven years for the show and the viewers still resonate with the gripping storylines. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. Prarthana leaves Shivansh’s house and on the way she gets kidnapped by some strangers.

In the upcoming episode, Preeta notices something fishy, but she fails to save Prarthana. The goons bring Prarthana to a place where a woman with a suspicious man plans to sell girls. The goons force Prarthana to wear western dress to attract buyers, but she refuses. However, the woman in charge makes Prarthana wear the western dress.

At the same time, Shivansh arrives at the place. He overhears about selling girls and also finds out about Prarthana getting kidnapped. He smartly hits the guard and takes the gun from his hand. He becomes Prarthana’s savior as he gets into action. Shivansh hides Prarthana with his body, which brings him close to her. As they look into each other’s eyes, they feel some connection. But the woman in charge warns Shivansh and asks him to hand Prarthana to them or else he will have to face consequences.

