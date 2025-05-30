Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Will Shivansh Be Able to Save Prathana?

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her production house Balaji Telefilms. The show has been entertaining viewers for the last eleven years and still continues to rule over hearts, featuring major ups and downs. Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) lands in danger as the girl smugglers find her in the cupboard.

In the last episode, it was seen that Prarthana was kidnapped by a female smuggler and her gang. Their intention was to sell Prarthana abroad, but Shivansh reached on time and tried his best to save her. But in the midst of this struggle, Prarthana falls to the ground and her head hits the table. She loses consciousness due to the pain. Shivansh runs to her, but by then Prarthana has gone into a state of unconsciousness.

Shivansh has tears in his eyes, and he is ready to do anything to save Prarthana. But at the same time, the goons of the smuggler gang surround him and even point a gun at his head. The scene becomes completely thrilling will Shivansh be able to save Prarthana?

Now in the new episode, Prarthana has been admitted to the hospital, where Shivansh is with her. Prarthana regains consciousness and gets ready to go home with Shivansh. The police also becomes active and arrests the goons. On one hand, Shivansh and Prarthana’s relationship is taking a new turn, on the other hand, Raunak’s intentions are still not right.

Raunak still has the same passion for Prarthana in his heart. He says, “Prathana was mine, is mine and will always be mine!” This makes it clear that Raunak is still dreaming of making Prarthana his own.

Will Raunak return as a storm in Prarthana’s life again?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.