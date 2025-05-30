Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Raghav and Reet confront each other in the family court; Reet refuses to divorce Raghav

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) now being aware of the divorce papers being sent to them. However, the mystery of who sent them the papers remained unresolved. But Raghav assumed that Reet wanted the divorce, and Reet assumed that Raghav applied for divorce. However, they were not aware that it was Sharda Bua who planned a conspiracy when they signed on the divorce papers earlier and had submitted them for divorce. Also, Rohit played his part by brainwashing both Reet and Raghav against each other.

The upcoming episode will see Reet and Raghav reach the family court for their final hearing for divorce. The judge will be angry at them as they did not turn up for their earlier hearings. Both Raghav and Reet will be unable to answer him as they would not be aware of it. Raghav and Reet will start their fight in the court, which will be disturbing to the judge. Later when they will be asked their consent for divorce, Reet will refuse to divorce Raghav. She will openly say that she feels their marriage needs more time. This will leave Raghav shocked. Rohit will be shocked too as all his efforts will go down the drain.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.