Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Shalu In Trouble; Will Rishi Understand Lakshmi?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last three and a half years with interesting ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms.

Now the story has taken an even more intense turn in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi. The hearing of the case against Lakshmi has now turned into a courtroom drama, where there is truth on one side and a web of lies on the other.

The police take Lakshmi to the court where the hearing of her case begins. Malishka comes first in the witness box and spills poison against Lakshmi. Malishka tells the court that Neelam did not like Lakshmi because Lakshmi tried to kill her unborn child. She also says that Lakshmi is jealous of her and wants to separate from Rishi.

After this Rishi comes to the court. Lakshmi has full faith that Rishi will support her, but everything goes against her expectations. Rishi comes under Malishka’s influence and gives a statement against Lakshmi. He says that Lakshmi is behind Neelam’s death and he has CCTV footage which proves that Lakshmi is the culprit. Rishi demands strict punishment from the court.

Now in the new episode, Shalu is also in trouble. She is told that she can no longer stay in this house. There is no place for her in the house. Shalu is also broken in this state of grief.

Whereas Malishka starts preparing for her next move. Now her new plan is to prepare a false witness who will give false testimony against Lakshmi in the court.

On the other hand, Rishi comes to meet Lakshmi in court. But will this meeting open the way to some new truth? Will Rishi get to know the real truth?

Will Rishi understand that his mistress has played an emotional game with him?

Know in the next episode because now this fight is not just for justice, but also for the trust of relationships.

