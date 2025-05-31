Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Calls Lakshmi Cruel – Will Malishka Succeed In Her Ploy?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, continues to entertain the viewers with its major twists and turns featuring the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Malishka tries to get close to Rishi, but Paro and Rohan prevent her from doing so, which irritates her. However, Malishka instigates Rishi against Lakshmi, triggering his emotions for Neelam.

In the upcoming episode, you will see a major drama when everyone gathers in the court for the hearing. Lakshmi stands in the victim box while Malishka volunteers to speak against her. She accuses Lakshmi of trying to kill her child, who is yet to be born. She also says that Lakshmi hated Neelam as she didn’t like her. Neelam also removed Lakshmi from the Oberoi mansion, which made Lakshmi furious, which is why she killed her.

Lakshmi stands still. Meanwhile, Rishi comes in, speaking against Lakshmi. He highlights that Lakshmi is cruel as she tries to kill Malishka’s child. Rishi shows CCTV footage as proof against Lakshmi. Shalu cries and asks Rishi why he is doing this, but Rishi tells her that this is the truth. However, with Lakshmi’s lawyer’s demand, the judge orders the CCTV footage to be sent for forensic check to find out the truth and keeps Lakshmi in custody.

Will Lakshmi get justice?

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, continues to rule over hearts. The show chronicles the story of Rishi, Lakshmi, and Malishka’s love triangle. Though Rishi and Lakshmi marry, Malishka sets plans to separate them. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare are the leading actors.