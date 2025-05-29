Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet tries to talk about the divorce papers; Raghav refuses to listen to her

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with the misunderstanding between Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) and Reet (Ayushi Khurana) getting more and more with each passing day. Neeta tried to convince Raghav to talk to Reet, but Raghav was again misled when he found the divorce papers in Reet’s room. As we know, Raghav got the divorce paper first, in which was mentioned the date for the final hearing. He felt that Reet wanted a divorce and had hidden the summons that came earlier. Now, Reet got the same papers, and Rohit misguided her to believe that Raghav wanted a divorce.

The upcoming episode will see Raghav and Reet arguing over the same when Reet will try to clarify the truth, but again, Raghav will not give her a chance to explain her side. He will just not listen to her and will fight with her for having hidden the fact that she wants a divorce. Reet will be left alone, crying over the confusion that prevails between them.

What will happen now?

