Kumkum Bhagya’s Akshay Dev Bindra Speaks Out: “It’s About Raunak and Prarthana” – Actor Explains His Role’s Importance

Television actor Akshay Dev Bindra, currently seen in Kumkum Bhagya, recently took to Instagram to address a flurry of questions from fans who have been curious about the lead dynamics in the show. In a heartfelt Instagram Story, Akshay Dev Bindra shared his thoughts on what truly matters in storytelling — and why he feels deeply connected to his character, Raunak.

In the post, Akshay Dev Bindra candidly acknowledges the frequent messages asking who the show’s “lead” is. But instead of getting caught up in titles, he emphasizes something far more meaningful: the teamwork and dedication that go into delivering every single episode.

“What truly matters to me is the work we all put in – hours of dedication every day – to bring you those 25 minutes of television,” he wrote. “Every character, every scene, every emotion contributes to the story you see on screen.”

He expresses genuine gratitude for the love and emotional connection fans have shown toward his character. For Akshay Dev Bindra, portraying Raunak is not just another role — it’s a chance to bring a layered, evolving character to life. He adds that through Raunak, he can explore and express a wide range of emotions, which is every actor’s dream.

Importantly, Akshay Dev Bindra clarifies that the current storyline of Kumkum Bhagya centers around Raunak and Prarthana, which explains why fans are seeing him more prominently. While he acknowledges the curiosity around “who is the lead,” he reiterates that every character in the ensemble plays a vital role in the unfolding drama.

“Yes, they are central to the narrative. But every character is important. Every role adds depth and life to the show,” he said.

In a time when lead pairings often dominate conversations, Akshay Dev Bindra’s mature and team-centric perspective is both refreshing and admirable. As Kumkum Bhagya continues to evolve, it’s clear that the actor is giving his all — not just as Raunak but as a committed artist passionate about his craft.

With this open message, Akshay Dev Bindra reaffirmed his importance to the storyline and reminded viewers that compelling storytelling is a collective effort.