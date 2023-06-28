Watch: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are cutest pair in town, here's proof

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are one of the most beautiful and charming couples that we have in the Hindi TV industry. Both of them fell in love with each other many years back and well, ever since that time, they have been together and things have truly been wonderful and sensational for both of them. Both of them have been in awe of each other right from the very beginning since they met each other and well, they certainly signify cute couple goals for real. Both of them are expressive about their love and fancy for each other in the best ways possible and well, we are truly in awe of them all the time for all the good and happy reasons. Their fans love them wholeheartedly and well, that’s why, anything and everything from their end goes viral in no time.

Let’s check out the latest that’s happening in the lives of Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla:

For the unversed, both Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla were a part of a new music video where they have sizzled with perfection, all thanks to their wonderful chemistry. So, as far as their latest social media post is concerned, what do we currently get to see happening at their end? Well, much to the delight and happiness of everyone, they are both seen having fun in each other’s company with good effect. In a super cute personalized post shared from her end on social media, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s wonderful work is visible on-screen in the song video and well, internet is certainly loving every bit of it. Check out below –

Well, absolutely amazing and mind-blowing, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com