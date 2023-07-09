Watch: Rubina Dilaik Steals Heart With Her 'Shayarana Andaz'

The beautiful Television star Rubina Dilaik is a renowned name in the industry. She rose to fame with her acting prowess in Choti Bahu and Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki. In contrast, her real personality in Bigg Boss got praised massively. Other than that, she enjoys to shares pictures and videos on her Instagram profile. Yet again, the diva in winning hearts with her shayarana andaz. Read more

Rubina Dilaik’s Sharayana Andaz

The 33-year-old took to her Instagram and shared a video on her profile. In the shared video, Rubina is seen embracing her ethnicity in a black anarkali dress with silver embellishments. She can be seen styling her look with the beautiful jumkas. While her dense curls, sparkling eyes, blushed cheeks, and matte lips complemented her appearance.

Throughout the pictures, the diva flaunts her ‘Shayarana Andaz.’ She looks gorgeous with her mesmerizing andaz that a shayar would describe her beauty as. Her smiling face, sureli eyes, and aadaye were too hot to handle. Rubina knows how to pull attention toward her. She dropped the video with a double red heart emoji.

The boss lady is known for her fashion and style. She has a beautiful face and pahadi glow. Her beauty is exceptional. There are millions of fans crazy over her glam.

Did you like Rubina Dilaik’s Sharayana Andaz? Please tell us in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.