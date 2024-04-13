Watch: Shivangi Joshi Dazzles In Floral Lehenga Set, Showcasing Her Stylish Moves

Shivangi Joshi is the most beautiful and adorable diva in Telly World. She sizzles in the profession because she plays every role wonderfully. The diva is one of the most adorable and attractive, and her work has won her many fans. The diva is active on Instagram, consistently posting breathtaking photos and videos. She always impresses us with her fashionable outfits and dance techniques. Recently, the diva released a dancing video and looked beautiful in the video.

Shivangi Joshi’s Dancing Video In Traditional Outfit-

Shivangi Joshi’s choice of a dark green floral printed lehenga set is a true testament to her impeccable fashion sense. The dark green hue of the lehenga exudes richness and sophistication, while the purple and yellow floral prints on the high-waisted chanderi fabric skirt add a touch of vibrancy and femininity. The intricate detailing and vibrant colors created through digital printing make the outfit a visual delight, further enhancing Shivangi’s stunning look.

Paired with the lehenga, Shivangi opted for a coordinating blouse with a sweetheart neckline and a half-sleeves backless knot-tied blouse that complements the floral prints, adding cohesion to the ensemble. She opted for a dark green and yellow duo-shade dupatta with silver fringed lace, enhancing the overall elegance of the look. The outfit is from Aachho and costs Rs. 7,500.

To accessorize, Shivangi chose traditional long green and gold earrings and a black bindi that complemented the color palette of her outfit. Her hair is styled in side-parted waves, adding to the overall sophistication of her appearance. For makeup, Shivangi opts for a soft and radiant look, with a focus on glowing skin, soft eyeshadow, peach blushy highlighted cheeks, and a nude matte lip color that complements the richness of her outfit. The actress also stunned us in the video with her dance moves and amazing expressions.

What is your reaction to Shivangi’s Lehenga set? Share your opinion in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.