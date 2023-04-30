Watch: Sumedh Mudgalkar celebrates World Dance Day with his crazy moves

Sumedh Mudgalkar is truly the versatile artist we can always look up for. The actor has come a long way. With his amazing work folio on the screen, the actor has become one of the popular faces in the country. He became popular with his acting chops in shows like Dil Dosti Dance, RadhaKrishn and more. Apart from his acting chops, Sumedh is also a celebrated dancer. Owing to that, Sumedh has now celebrated World Dance Day sharing a dance video on his Instagram.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video, as he showcases some stunning dance moves like a pro. In the video, we can see him wearing a stylish black casual t-shirt that he teamed with black trouser pants. The actor rounded it off with a white suncap and a pair of white sneakers. Sharing the video, Sumedh wrote, “Keep grooving to the tunes of life everyone!”

This is the day where we celebrate the beauty and joy of dance, from classical ballet to hip-hop and everything in between. Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or just love to move your body to the rhythm of your favorite music, this is the perfect time to embrace your inner dancer and let loose.

World Dance Day is not just about watching amazing performances, it’s about actively participating in the art of dance. So why not join a free dance class, try a new style of dance or even choreograph your own routine? There’s no better way to celebrate this day than by immersing yourself in the world of dance and discovering all the amazing things it has to offer.