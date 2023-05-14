Watch: Sumedh Mudgalkar pens perfection as Hatim in Alibaba

Sumedh Mudgalkar shares video from the sets of Alibaba, looks stunning as Hatim, check out below. The actor was earlier seen in the show Radhakrishn playing the lead role of Krishna.

Sumedh Mudgalkar has joined Alibaba, to play the role of Hatim. The actor earlier was in the show Radhakrishn playing the lead role of Krishna. The actor took to his social media handle to share a video from Alibaba sets getting candid with the leads. Check out

Sumedh Mudgalkar shares video

In the video, we can see Sumedh Mudgalkar decked up as Hatim. The actor looks stunning in his black avatar. The actor can be seen approaching Abhishek Nigam, who plays the lead role in the series, and then poses for a selfie shot together. Check out below-

Alibaba Controversy

In a tragic incident that shook the entertainment industry, Tunisha Sharma, a talented actress known for her role in the popular TV show ‘Alibaba-Dastaan-e-Kabul,’ reportedly took her own life on December 24, 2022, while on the set. The shocking news quickly spread, leaving her fans and colleagues in deep sorrow.

Following this devastating event, Tunisha Sharma’s grieving mother, Vanita Sharma, took a step forward and filed a case of suicide abetment against Sheezan Khan, Tunisha’s co-star in the aforementioned television series. The authorities promptly responded to the situation, leading to the arrest of Sheezan Khan on the very next day.

Tunisha and Sheezan relationship

Tunisha Sharma, a talented young actress, and Sheezan Khan were once involved in a romantic relationship that unfortunately came to an end shortly before Tunisha’s untimely demise. Tragically, just days prior to her passing, the couple experienced a mutual breakup. Following Tunisha’s death, her grieving mother, Vanita, made serious allegations against Sheezan, accusing him of physical abuse and attempting to impose Islamic customs upon her daughter.