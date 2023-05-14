ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Watch: Sumedh Mudgalkar pens perfection as Hatim in Alibaba

Sumedh Mudgalkar shares video from the sets of Alibaba, looks stunning as Hatim, check out below. The actor was earlier seen in the show Radhakrishn playing the lead role of Krishna.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 May,2023 05:50:54
Watch: Sumedh Mudgalkar pens perfection as Hatim in Alibaba

Sumedh Mudgalkar has joined Alibaba, to play the role of Hatim. The actor earlier was in the show Radhakrishn playing the lead role of Krishna. The actor took to his social media handle to share a video from Alibaba sets getting candid with the leads. Check out

Sumedh Mudgalkar shares video

In the video, we can see Sumedh Mudgalkar decked up as Hatim. The actor looks stunning in his black avatar. The actor can be seen approaching Abhishek Nigam, who plays the lead role in the series, and then poses for a selfie shot together. Check out below-

Alibaba Controversy

In a tragic incident that shook the entertainment industry, Tunisha Sharma, a talented actress known for her role in the popular TV show ‘Alibaba-Dastaan-e-Kabul,’ reportedly took her own life on December 24, 2022, while on the set. The shocking news quickly spread, leaving her fans and colleagues in deep sorrow.

Following this devastating event, Tunisha Sharma’s grieving mother, Vanita Sharma, took a step forward and filed a case of suicide abetment against Sheezan Khan, Tunisha’s co-star in the aforementioned television series. The authorities promptly responded to the situation, leading to the arrest of Sheezan Khan on the very next day.

Tunisha and Sheezan relationship

Tunisha Sharma, a talented young actress, and Sheezan Khan were once involved in a romantic relationship that unfortunately came to an end shortly before Tunisha’s untimely demise. Tragically, just days prior to her passing, the couple experienced a mutual breakup. Following Tunisha’s death, her grieving mother, Vanita, made serious allegations against Sheezan, accusing him of physical abuse and attempting to impose Islamic customs upon her daughter.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Radhakrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar flaunts stylish stubble in black, girls are crushing
Radhakrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar flaunts stylish stubble in black, girls are crushing
Radhakrishn actor Sumedh Mudgalkar styles dope in monochrome
Radhakrishn actor Sumedh Mudgalkar styles dope in monochrome
Watch: Sumedh Mudgalkar celebrates World Dance Day with his crazy moves
Watch: Sumedh Mudgalkar celebrates World Dance Day with his crazy moves
Radhakrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar loves his mirror selfie game, Sumelika fans in awe
Radhakrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar loves his mirror selfie game, Sumelika fans in awe
When Radhakrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar accused Mallika Singh of doing weird things on set (unseen video)
When Radhakrishn fame Sumedh Mudgalkar accused Mallika Singh of doing weird things on set (unseen video)
He is very caring: Radhakrishn fame Mallika Singh and Sumedh Mudgalkar's cutest 'Sumelika' moments
He is very caring: Radhakrishn fame Mallika Singh and Sumedh Mudgalkar's cutest 'Sumelika' moments
Latest Stories
Erica Fernandes’ latest photoshoot can give you a ‘culture shock’
Erica Fernandes’ latest photoshoot can give you a ‘culture shock’
Lavish Lifestyle Of Sara Tendulkar, Check Out
Lavish Lifestyle Of Sara Tendulkar, Check Out
Watch: Nia Sharma's Crazy And Sultry Dance Moves
Watch: Nia Sharma's Crazy And Sultry Dance Moves
Check Out: What Goes On Behind Armaan Malik's Show
Check Out: What Goes On Behind Armaan Malik's Show
Shraddha Arya falls prey to 'overthinking', fans worried
Shraddha Arya falls prey to 'overthinking', fans worried
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals becomes first team to get eliminated
IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals becomes first team to get eliminated
Read Latest News