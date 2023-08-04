What Makes Sumbul Touqeer Feel Like Heaven; Find Here

Sumbul Touqeer is a heartthrob diva who rose to fame with her character as Imlie in the show Imlie. She participated in Bigg Boss 16, which gathered her major attention. After being famous, she is piled with work and does not get enough time to rest. Today she revealed what makes her feel like heaven at home.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Heaven At Home

The diva took to her Instagram and shared a couple of pictures that show her heaven vibes. In the images, she can be seen lying on her bed in a nightsuit with a book in her hand. She took the support of the recliner bed as she was reading. The comfort of the bed made her feel relaxed and comfy. After working for hours, home is the only place a person looks for, and when your room has such a comfortable bed, it’s nothing less than heaven.

With the amazing recliner bed, Sumbul could do multiple things on her bed. Everything is comfortable and cool, whether she wants to read a book, watch a movie, or just have a peaceful nap.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Social Media

The actress is quite active on her Instagram account, with 1.5 million followers on her profile. She keeps her fans engaged with her regular updates and engagement posts.

