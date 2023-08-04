ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

What Makes Sumbul Touqeer Feel Like Heaven; Find Here

Sumbul Touqeer is a renowned actress in the town. In her latest Instagram, the diva revealed how she feels like heaven at home. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
04 Aug,2023 02:30:40
What Makes Sumbul Touqeer Feel Like Heaven; Find Here 840282

Sumbul Touqeer is a heartthrob diva who rose to fame with her character as Imlie in the show Imlie. She participated in Bigg Boss 16, which gathered her major attention. After being famous, she is piled with work and does not get enough time to rest. Today she revealed what makes her feel like heaven at home.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Heaven At Home

The diva took to her Instagram and shared a couple of pictures that show her heaven vibes. In the images, she can be seen lying on her bed in a nightsuit with a book in her hand. She took the support of the recliner bed as she was reading. The comfort of the bed made her feel relaxed and comfy. After working for hours, home is the only place a person looks for, and when your room has such a comfortable bed, it’s nothing less than heaven.

What Makes Sumbul Touqeer Feel Like Heaven; Find Here 840279

What Makes Sumbul Touqeer Feel Like Heaven; Find Here 840280

What Makes Sumbul Touqeer Feel Like Heaven; Find Here 840281

With the amazing recliner bed, Sumbul could do multiple things on her bed. Everything is comfortable and cool, whether she wants to read a book, watch a movie, or just have a peaceful nap.

Sumbul Touqeer’s Social Media

The actress is quite active on her Instagram account, with 1.5 million followers on her profile. She keeps her fans engaged with her regular updates and engagement posts.

Did you like Sumbul Touqeer’s heaven at home? Please drop your views in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Sumbul Touqeer And Ulka Gupta's Quirky Friendship Goals In Pictures 837084
Sumbul Touqeer And Ulka Gupta’s Quirky Friendship Goals In Pictures
Sumbul Touqeer Looks Chic In Black Co-ord Set; See Pics 835810
Sumbul Touqeer Looks Chic In Black Co-ord Set; See Pics
Sazishen: Sumedh Mudgalkar-Sumbul Touqeer shine in this musical extravaganza 835455
Sazishen: Sumedh Mudgalkar-Sumbul Touqeer shine in this musical extravaganza
Sumbul Touqeer Turns Beauty In One Shoulder Mini Dress; See Pics 833150
Sumbul Touqeer Turns Beauty In One Shoulder Mini Dress; See Pics
"I'm Confused," Says Sumbul Touqeer On Decision-Making 832182
“I’m Confused,” Says Sumbul Touqeer On Decision-Making
Sumbul Touqeer gets a 'reality check' on the shooting sets, watch 831894
Sumbul Touqeer gets a ‘reality check’ on the shooting sets, watch
Latest Stories
Malavika Mohanan Goes Edgy In This Cheeky Blue-black Co-ords 840277
Malavika Mohanan Goes Edgy In This Cheeky Blue-black Co-ords
Urfi Javed Goes Super Bold As She Hides Her Modesty With Crafted Eyes And Unbuttoned Denim 840266
Urfi Javed Goes Super Bold As She Hides Her Modesty With Crafted Eyes And Unbuttoned Denim
Shraddha Kapoor Becomes Show Stopper In Silver Shimmer Maximal Lehenga 840400
Shraddha Kapoor Becomes Show Stopper In Silver Shimmer Maximal Lehenga
Sonalee Kulkarni Pays Tribute To Industry Legends Nitin Desai and Namdeo Mahanor 840339
Sonalee Kulkarni Pays Tribute To Industry Legends Nitin Desai and Namdeo Mahanor
Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Her Coffee Secret; Check Here 840333
Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Her Coffee Secret; Check Here
Do we get to see a big international star reveal in the trailer of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire? 840408
Do we get to see a big international star reveal in the trailer of Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire?
Read Latest News