Sumedh Mudgalkar and Raj Anadkat remain two of the most shining actors from the television industry. Known for their amazing work on the screen, they have carved a niche at this tender age. Owing to that, they have also managed to earn a huge popularity on Instagram. They often share pictures and posts on social media to keep fans updated. As of now, they have again astounded us with some more tantalising photos on social media.

Talking about their television stints, Sumedh Mudgalkar has been popular for his work in the show RadhaKrishn as Krishna. The actor earned immense praise and love given his brilliant performance in the show. On the other hand, Raj Anadkat earned his popularity after he joined the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah back in 2017. However as of now, Raj is no longer a part of the show.

Coming to their latest posts on social media handle, Sumedh shared pictures from his upanayanam again. In the pictures, we can see him decked up like a groom. He wore a stylish embellished white ethnic coat topped on his white silk kurta. He completed the look with curly messy hair and a red churni. His smile like always got us amused to the core!

Raj Anadkat on the other hand took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures. Looking all dapper in his red t-shirt, the actor smiled bright under the sun. He completed the look with round blue nerdy shades. Sharing the pictures, Raj wrote, “cover me in sunshine shower me with good times”

Here take a look-

Whom do you like the most out of the two? Let us know in the comments below and for updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.