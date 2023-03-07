A reel video of Karan Kundrra has gone viral on the internet, as the actor could be seen with his dear friend Sakshi Keswani, both having some good times together. However, while that, they decided to put up some fun content for their viewers on Instagram, and we are definitely loving it whatsoever. But for a change, we see Karan Kundrra turning into a jasoos friend in Sakshi’s life.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently busy with his ongoing show Ishq Mein Ghayal. The show also features Reem Sameer Sheikh. Earlier, to this, Karan was in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai alongside Shivangi Joshi aka Sirat and Mohsin Khan. Karan has been known for appearing as a judge on Roadies. He also was in the 15th season of Bigg Boss.

Karan’s love life took a turn from the reality show Bigg Boss. The actor met the lady of his life, Tejasswi Prakash in the reality show, and ever since, the two have been madly in love with each other. Karan has also been featured in countless music videos to date.

Coming back to the video, we can see Karan and Sakshi both sitting on the settee all casual. However, Sakshi in the video urges Karan to search all details about her boyfriend and Karan almost like Sherlock Holmes pro pop in like a bang with information about Sakshi’s boyfriend that too with every subtle detail.

Sharing the video, Sakshi wrote, “Tag that Jasoos friend❤️ Ft @kkundrra #funnyvideos #fun #viralvideos #viralreels #karankundrra #funnyreels”

Here take a look-