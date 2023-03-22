The popular television actors Mohsin Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar are ardent social media users. Time and again the actors have kept their fans engaged with their everyday posts and pictures on social media. Of late, both the stars have been busy sharing moments with their families, and we are in absolute awe and love with each of them.

Dheeraj Dhoopar, who earlier shared adorable moments with his son Zayn and wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar from his latest trip has now shared a set of stunning pictures, flaunting his summer special look. The actor looked preppy as he shared the series on his social media handle. The actor can be seen in a stylish casual white shirt. He teamed it with blue casual shorts. The actor completed the look with messy pulled back hair, black shades and classy accessories. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Looks like summer”.

Here take a look-

DD is known for his amazing acting chops in some of the biggest shows to date. Two of his notable works include Kundali Bhagya and Naagin. He was last seen in the show Sherdil Shergill alongside Surbhi Chandna.

Moshin Khan, earlier shared some adorable pictures with his entire family, as the Khan family went off to a special brunch together. Of now, the actor has again shared a beautiful moment on his Instagram stories, where we could spot him posing with his entire family together.

In the picture, we can see the actor wearing a casual white shirt that he teamed with striped black and white pants. The actor posed with a smirk on his face as he posed with his family.

Have a look-

On the work front, Mohsin is best known for his role as Kartik Goenka in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.