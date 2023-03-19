Sumedh Mudgalkar is known for his amazing work in the show RadhaKrishn. The show earned him immense love over years, as people love him as Krishna in the show. Apart from that, Sumedh has also earned praise for his dancing skills, and he was also a part of the dance based daily soap, Dil Dosti Dance.

The actor also shares his candid dance videos on social media handle, catering non-stop goals for fans. As of now, the actor has left his fandom all impressed with his latest music video release. And praising the same, Sumedh’s friend, who’s also a dancer and popular Instagrammer Ambika, showered him love with a special post on her Instagram.

Ambika wrote, “I remember the first time I saw the trailer of Radha Krishna, I cried with happiness! Watching the episodes of the series was our pastimes when I lived in the ashram, the artists, the music, everything was so magical and beautiful. Sumedh represented Krishna in a way that touched all of our hearts, I was a fan of him too! but I was also able to share with him and feel that we were lifelong friends, that was special. Sumedh is a complete artist, very focused, very supportive and he always has something that surprises us more and more… now he is a great singer! thank you for inspiring us with all your talents! And don’t stop doing it! Now me being a small part of this great project is a blessing! MERE PAAS TUM RAHO ✨

Here take a look-

To this, Sumedh Mudgalkar wrote, “Thank you for your kind words ambika! You’re wonderful, you’re kind!”

In the picture, we can see Sumedh wearing an embellished white kurta teamed with curly hair. On the other hand, Ambika looked gorgeous in her beautiful ghagra choli that she teamed with a pretty braided hairstyle, teamed it with minimal makeover, and accessories.