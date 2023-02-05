The Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 actors Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are ardent social media users. While we have loved the two on the screen as Ram and Priya, we also never miss a chance to witness their magic on their social media handles too. And now here we have dropped their very latest uploads from Instagram.

Nakuul Mehta took to his Instagram handle to share a video of his dear son Sufi. In the video, we can see Sufi taking a stroll on the green grounds, while his father has the sweetest wish for him. Nakuul wrote, “Dearest Sufi, Happy 730 days around the ☀️ Let nothing stop you from following your own path and know that your mother & I will always be around the block if you did need us. Always. Love you ❤️”

Here take a look-

However, this isn’t the first time Nakuul Mehta has shared videos and posts for his son on his Instagram handle. Earlier too, the actor has shared some of the most adorable moments he spent with his son, and this one looks heavenly like all others.

Disha Parmar on the other took to her Instagram handle to share a fun reel with her dear friend. Where we can see her and her friend conversing with each other, urging to know each other’s secrets but do not really end up revealing it and rather pick up a fight. Both the beauties looked stunning in their black casuals and minimal makeup look.

Check out here-