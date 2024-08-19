When I click a picture, I capture a memory for a lifetime: Aishwarya Khare, Bhagya Lakshmi actress

Photography is a passion that is cultivated by many. Celebrities who are often harrowed by deadlines at work and long work hours, look for hobbies that can help destress themselves. Photography is a soothing factor for many, and they indulge in spending their private time, capturing the serenity of Nature and spending time in the calmness of Nature. Aishwarya Khare who plays the lead role of Lakshmi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi, enjoys her time when she is capturing special frames on her camera. Today, 19 August, is World Photography Day, and Aishwarya takes time to talk to us about her passion for photography.

Says Aishwarya, “Photography has always been my passion. I love to be in front of the camera, as well as behind the camera, capturing precious frames.”

Explaining more about her passion for clicking pictures, Aishwarya states, “I believe that when I click a picture, I am capturing a memory for a lifetime. On my last trip to Seychelles, I discovered that I love clicking pictures of Nature. That’s when I realized that these are the pictures that will give me multiple chances, time and again, to relive these moments for life.”

Memories are made for a lifetime with this passion. “On days when I am feeling low, I scroll through my photo album on the phone, and it instantly lifts my mood. Every photograph tells a story, preserving moments that we can cherish for life.”