Shivangi Joshi, the young actress, is a renowned name in the industry. The actress has carved a niche with her acting chops in various kinds of shows. The diva, who rose to fame as Naira in the TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is back on-screen as a fairy in Colors TV’s show Bekaaboo.

Talking about her new show Bekaaboo, she said, “I have attempted something new with this fantasy fiction show. I am playing a double role of a fairy. I have a very different look in the show. I myself enjoy watching fantasy shows and movies, so I am glad to be a part of it.”

Excited to work with Ekta Kapoor, Shivangi mentioned, “When I got an offer for the role, I was thrilled. It is a Balaji Telefilms show and I always wanted to work with Ekta Kapoor ma’am. Ekta ma’am is a queen in every sense. She has changed the face of television with a variety of shows. This is my first association with the Balaji family, so I am honoured to be a part of it.”

When asked about being apprehensive about doing a cameo appearance in a show, she added, “When Shah Rukh Khan can do a cameo in Brahmastra then why not us? I am not comparing at all. Honestly, the thought of not doing a special appearance in a show never came to mind. I just want to do good work with amazing people.”

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.