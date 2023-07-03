Why Is Shraddha Arya Frustrated?

The gorgeous Shraddha Arya is a famous performing artist in the Indian Telly world. She has gained fame with her amazing acting skills in several shows in her career. The actress enjoys huge fame, and so she has to come out in public all decked up. But she gets frustrated with this thing as soon as she comes out of the house. Let’s check out.

Reason Behind Shraddha Arya’s Frustration

In the latest Instagram dump, Shraddha revealed the reason behind her frustration. The video starts with the actress showing her bouncy, smooth curls styled properly and later shows the other side, which looks messed up and dry. In the text she wrote, “Ghar se nikalte hi, Kuch dur chalte hi.” And lastly shows her frustrated face as she is fed up with this.

In the caption, she wrote, “Every Single Time… Especially in Rains:/ Phit se set karana pada:/.” Undoubtedly many of us face this issue. The natural wind in the atmosphere ruins the hairstyle and makes one look all messed up. You all can easily relate to her and can feel Ugh!

Shraddha likes to share everything with her fans, whether it’s a happy moment or sad or if she is facing some issues just like today. She knows how to keep her fans connected and engaged with her through her entertaining posts.

