Yashashri Masurkar sends out her Gudi Padwa wishes to one and all

Yashashri Masurkar who is presently seen in Sony TV's Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi, gets talking about her favourite Gudi Padwa memories and wishes all on this special day. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
Actress Yashashri Masurkar, who is currently seen in Dabangii: Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi on Sony TV, produced by Nilanjana Purkayastha and Herumb Khot’s Invictus T Mediaworks, is excited to celebrate Gudi Padwa, which is being observed today, on 9 April. Gudi Padwa is a spring festival marking the start of the lunisolar new year for Hindus, primarily those of Marathi and Konkani heritage. The actress has some great memories of Gudi Padwa from her childhood. She also takes time out to wish everyone on this auspicious day.

As we know, this festival marks the start of the New Year and is said to be very auspicious. Remembering her favourite memory of the festival, she shares, “It was always about whose Gudi was the tallest. We used to have a competition in my colony. One year I tied three long sticks together for the Gudi, but just before putting it up, it all fell down, and mine was the shortest Gudi that year.”

Yashashri’s Gudi Padwa ritual includes doing puja, making Gudi, and eating a lot of Shrikhand Puri. When asked about the dishes she loves to eat during the festival, she avers, “Shrikhand Puri, Aamras Puri is the thing to eat on Padwa, and of course, there are other sorts of sweets.”

A message for your fans and followers on Gudi Padwa? “Padvyachya hardik shubheccha!” she concludes.

Happy Gudi Padwa to all our readers!!

