Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai BTS: Rohit Purohit Poses In A Lehenga, Captures The New ‘Girly’ Style Of The Poddar Men

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has always been high on drama and entertainment. Well, the Poddar family has been a place of big commotion in recent times, with Rohit creating problems for the family. His return has put Armaan in a problem situation as Rohit hates Armaan now. Amidst all the high-voltage drama that is being shown, there seems like a moment coming that will give the audience a light-hearted zone and reasons to smile about. Well, that seems to be the indication given to us by Rohit Purohit aka Armaan Poddar in his recent video on social media.

Well, the video has all the Poddar men getting dressed in amazingly styled lehengas for a special event. Even as we wonder what is cooking in the show, we are delighted to see the fun moment as Armaan gets ready in his new girl attire. He is seen getting dressed up in a richly embroidered lehenga. Rohit seems to be having a lot of fun getting ready for this sequence. We can also see characters Aryan, Krish, Sanjay and others dressed in similar lehenga-style fashion.

Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai surely cannot get over the smile and laughter that Rohit projects in this video.

You can see the fun-filled dressing up here.

Wow!! What are we getting to see in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? A dance coming from the Poddar men? Can we put our thinking caps on and play the guessing game!!