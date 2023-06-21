Yoga calms my mind and nourishes my soul: Shweta Gulati

The TV industry has been an ever-demanding industry when it comes to physical fitness and good physique. While the gym is a resort for most of the TV celebs, more and more celebs are switching to yoga to get their svelte body.

As June 21st marks International Yoga Day, TV actress Shweta Gulati shares a special message. The diva, who essays the role of Mohini in Zee TV’s Main Hoon Aparajita mentioned, “As an actress, my life is filled with lights, cameras, and action, and staying fit has always been a top priority. I am a gym freak, chasing intense workouts and pushing my limits. But then I discovered the transformative power of yoga, and everything is slowly changing. Yoga has become my sanctuary, my escape from the chaotic world. Gym strengthens my body but Yoga calms my mind and nourishes my soul. It has become an integral part of my journey towards a healthier lifestyle, both physically and mentally. The more I delve into the depths of yoga, the more I fall in love with it. Each asana, each breath, takes me closer to a state of profound peace and balance. So let’s unroll our mats, breathe in the serenity, and embrace the harmony that yoga brings. Happy International Yoga Day!”

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.