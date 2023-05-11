My mother and I share a bond that's more akin to friendship than parent-child relationship: Shweta Gulati

Shweta Gulati, who essays the role of Mohini in Zee TV’s show Main Hoon Aparajita shared about her special bond with her mother.

They say a mother can take the place of all others, but nobody can take her place, and we all know this could be an axiomatic truth. The duty of a mother is endless, and her job is relentless. Mother’s Day is the celebration that honours such unbelievably selfless humans who care for and nurture us through our lives. Today, Shweta Gulati, who essays the role of Mohini in Zee TV’s show Main Hoon Aparajita shared about her special bond with her mother.

In a conversation with IWMBuzz.com, she mentioned, “My mother and I share a unique bond that’s more akin to friendship than just a parent-child relationship. She’s my confidante, who knows every intricate detail of my life and is always available for me. A mother and her child share a very strong relationship, they say daughters are father’s princesses, but when the same daughters turn into a woman, they become friends with their mothers. And after that, there is no going back, both mother and daughter become each other’s go-to person. They know every detail of our lives and are there for us no matter what. As we celebrate this special day, it’s important to recognize the immense love and sacrifices that our mothers have made for us. From carrying us for nine months to being our constant support system, they have been there for us through thick and thin. We should cherish this relationship and consciously strengthen it by making our mothers feel special.”

