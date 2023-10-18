YRKKH actors Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda caught candid at a lounge in Mumbai [Viral Photo]

Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda, renowned as the leading jodi from the popular television show “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” (YRKKH), were spotted enjoying a casual and joyous evening alongside their entire team. This delightful rendezvous took place in the bustling city of Mumbai, precisely at the Glass House Lounge in Malad. The candid shot captured the team’s collective smiles, showcasing the camaraderie that exists beyond the camera lens.

A bit about the show

“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” commonly referred to as YRKKH, has been a staple of Indian television, captivating audiences with its intriguing storyline and compelling characters. Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda have garnered immense popularity and a dedicated fan base for their outstanding performances in the series. The show, known for its poignant family drama and evolving relationships, has remained a constant favourite among viewers, making its stars, Pranali and Harshad, household names.

Off-screen chemistry that we can cherish

The snapshot of the YRKKH team at the Glass House Lounge offers a glimpse into the off-screen chemistry shared by the cast and crew of the show, highlighting their genuine bonds and the fun they have when not on set. Such candid moments resonate with fans who undoubtedly relish the opportunity to see their beloved stars in a more relaxed and candid setting, further solidifying the enduring appeal of the show and its beloved actors.