YRKKH actress Pranali Rathod turns ravishing in vermillion red sequinned lehenga set

Pranali Rathod, known for her role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), is currently setting the internet ablaze with her captivating red ensemble. The actress recently treated her followers to a behind-the-scenes glimpse on her Instagram stories, showcasing a mesmerizing look that undoubtedly turned heads. In the shared moment, Pranali is seen adorned in a red embellished ethnic wear, featuring a contemporary twist.

Her lehenga choli ensemble boasts a modern cutout blouse with full sleeves, a wide back cutout, and intricate golden sequin work, adding a touch of glamour. The layered skirt continues the theme with similar golden sequin detailing and pleats, creating a visually striking and elegant silhouette.

Pranali Rathod’s attention to detail extends to her hair and makeup, where she opted for a sleek pulled-back floral hairdo, adding a touch of grace to her overall appearance. Her makeup choices further enhance the allure, featuring smokey eyes, pink lips, rosy cheeks, and a subtle hint of highlighter, perfectly complementing the richness of her red attire.

See photos below:

Recreate this masterpiece

To recreate this stunning look, one can explore similar ethnic ensembles with a modern twist, incorporating bold colors and intricate detailing. Experimenting with sleek pulled-back hairstyles adorned with floral elements can add a touch of sophistication. Embracing a makeup palette that includes smokey eyes, pink lips, rosy cheeks, and subtle highlighter can further elevate the overall appeal. Pranali Rathod’s fashion choice serves as a fantastic guide for individuals aspiring to make a statement with their ethnic wear, encouraging a fusion of timeless elegance and modern flair.