YRKKH Divas Pranali Rathod And Hina Khan Teach To Be Elegant In Saree For Every Occasion [Photos]

The beautiful divas Pranali Rathod and Hina Khan from the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are style icons in the Television world. And when it comes to serving glam in saree, this duo never fails to impress with their elegance in the six-yard drape. Recently, they taught us to style occasions in their new saree look.

Pranali Rathod In Banarsi Saree

Banarsi sarees are fine silk sarees with the gold world, which is a traditional drape of North Indians, and this time, the new Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is serving six-yards of elegance in the white and red Banarsi silk saree. She pairs the traditional flair with a red three-fourth sleeves blouse. The gold necklace set, bangles, and hair styled in a gajra bun complete her typical look. The bold eye makeup and red lipstick shade add an extra dose of glamour. Style yourself like this for traditional functions.

Hina Khan In Net Saree

The beauty of a net saree is different. This see-through pattern with light weight makes it perfect for any occasion, whether Mehendi or Sangeet or at parties. Hina Khan slays the elegance of six yards in this beautiful white net saree with mirror and stone work. The sleeves blouse complements her look. She ditched heavy accessories and styled herself with diamond earrings. Her minimal makeup and sleek bun give her a sense of sophistication.

