Television | Celebrities

YRKKH Divas Pranali Rathod And Hina Khan Teach To Be Elegant In Saree For Every Occasion [Photos]

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actresses Pranali Rathod and Hina Khan teach us to look elegant in sarees for every occasion. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
28 Sep,2023 20:00:26
YRKKH Divas Pranali Rathod And Hina Khan Teach To Be Elegant In Saree For Every Occasion [Photos] 856257

The beautiful divas Pranali Rathod and Hina Khan from the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are style icons in the Television world. And when it comes to serving glam in saree, this duo never fails to impress with their elegance in the six-yard drape. Recently, they taught us to style occasions in their new saree look.

Pranali Rathod In Banarsi Saree

Banarsi sarees are fine silk sarees with the gold world, which is a traditional drape of North Indians, and this time, the new Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is serving six-yards of elegance in the white and red Banarsi silk saree. She pairs the traditional flair with a red three-fourth sleeves blouse. The gold necklace set, bangles, and hair styled in a gajra bun complete her typical look. The bold eye makeup and red lipstick shade add an extra dose of glamour. Style yourself like this for traditional functions.

YRKKH Divas Pranali Rathod And Hina Khan Teach To Be Elegant In Saree For Every Occasion [Photos] 856254

YRKKH Divas Pranali Rathod And Hina Khan Teach To Be Elegant In Saree For Every Occasion [Photos] 856255

YRKKH Divas Pranali Rathod And Hina Khan Teach To Be Elegant In Saree For Every Occasion [Photos] 856256

Hina Khan In Net Saree

The beauty of a net saree is different. This see-through pattern with light weight makes it perfect for any occasion, whether Mehendi or Sangeet or at parties. Hina Khan slays the elegance of six yards in this beautiful white net saree with mirror and stone work. The sleeves blouse complements her look. She ditched heavy accessories and styled herself with diamond earrings. Her minimal makeup and sleek bun give her a sense of sophistication.

YRKKH Divas Pranali Rathod And Hina Khan Teach To Be Elegant In Saree For Every Occasion [Photos] 856247

YRKKH Divas Pranali Rathod And Hina Khan Teach To Be Elegant In Saree For Every Occasion [Photos] 856248

YRKKH Divas Pranali Rathod And Hina Khan Teach To Be Elegant In Saree For Every Occasion [Photos] 856249

YRKKH Divas Pranali Rathod And Hina Khan Teach To Be Elegant In Saree For Every Occasion [Photos] 856250

YRKKH Divas Pranali Rathod And Hina Khan Teach To Be Elegant In Saree For Every Occasion [Photos] 856251

Whose saree look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Comment Box

Related Post

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai update: Harshad Chopda ruins Pranali Rathod's photoshoot, Pranali gets angry 856324
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai update: Harshad Chopda ruins Pranali Rathod’s photoshoot, Pranali gets angry
Mugdha Chaphekar, Pranali Rathod and Aditi Sharma turn royal in Anarkali suits [Photos] 856075
Mugdha Chaphekar, Pranali Rathod and Aditi Sharma turn royal in Anarkali suits [Photos]
COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13': Hina Khan aka ‘Sher Khan’ makes a comeback as a challenger 855769
COLORS’ ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’: Hina Khan aka ‘Sher Khan’ makes a comeback as a challenger
Yeh Rishta fame Pranali Rathod gives major goals for statement earrings, take cues 855266
YRKKH fame Pranali Rathod gives major goals for statement earrings, take cues
“Simply sucks,” Hina Khan blasts British Airways for ‘bad service’ 854980
“Simply sucks,” Hina Khan blasts British Airways for ‘bad service’
Kurtis for women- Style to seize from Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta’s closet 854946
Kurtis for women- Style to seize from Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi and Tina Dutta’s closet

Latest Stories

Pant Suit To Saree: Manushi Chhillar, Divya Khosla Kumar, And Shruti Hassan Serve Show Stealer Looks 856274
Pant Suit To Saree: Manushi Chhillar, Divya Khosla Kumar, And Shruti Hassan Serve Show Stealer Looks
Saree, Lehenga To Crop Top And Skirt: Shilpa Shetty's Fashion Book Is All About Trendy Picks 856223
Saree, Lehenga To Crop Top And Skirt: Shilpa Shetty’s Fashion Book Is All About Trendy Picks
500 episodes and counting for Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan 856325
500 episodes and counting for Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
Shraddha Kapoor sets mid-week mood on fire in casual comfy t-shirt and denim 856278
Shraddha Kapoor sets mid-week mood on fire in casual comfy t-shirt and denim
Meet spoiler: Sumeet kidnaps real Adil, Shlok’s secret remains unrevealed 856320
Meet spoiler: Sumeet kidnaps real Adil, Shlok’s secret remains unrevealed
Rithvik Dhanjani calls Ekta Kapoor ‘Fairy Godmother’, find out why 856296
Rithvik Dhanjani calls Ekta Kapoor ‘Fairy Godmother’, find out why
Read Latest News