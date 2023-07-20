Review of Colors' Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: An engrossing tale of love in the infamous land of Sonagachi

Colors has always been a channel that braves it up to tackle various threatening social issues via its concept and story plot. Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan adds yet another feather to the channel’s acumen, as it deals with the sensitive subject of life in the red-light area of Kolkata’s Sonagachi. Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan is the tale of one such girl whose only mistake is to be born in the ill-fated ambience of Sonagachi, to a mother who has lived her life in the infamous roads of the place.

Protima is an inspiration as she dreams big, of keeping her girl child away from the job that she indulges in. Protima as an individual needs high praise for believing that she could raise her kid in a normal way, despite being in Sonagachi. Protima introduces books to her kid, after getting to know that Neerja is inclined towards studies. Being a sex worker herself, it is a tough road that Protima has chosen for her daughter. But, as they say, hopes and ambitions are the stepping stones to success!! So does Protima hope and believe that she will give Neerja a future that she deserves!!

We are talking about the red-light area of Sonagachi, and there needs to be a woman, controlling the entire business. In comes Didun who is a woman who has defined her own rules and abides by it. We have seen many such characters in films and TV shows based on the life of prostitutes. But Didun, as a character is exceptionally written and performed too.

Years pass by, and Protima’s determination to keep Neerja away from the shady life that she leads has increased manifold. On Neerja’s 20th birthday, Protima believes that she can send her daughter out of the place, to live her life in the freshness that the wide world provides her. However, it is not to be, as Didun overpowers Protima and vows to transform the life of Neerja into one that her mother is in!!

At this juncture, comes the saviour in the form of Abeer. A rich and handsome young man, with a past that haunts him. He has lost the love of his life, but bears the Survivor’s Guilt syndrome and is not able to get over it. He hears and sees Neerja and believes that she is his dead girlfriend, Trisha. He wants her in his life, and the Bagchi family who is quite orthodox and religious-minded, want to bring the girl into Abeer’s life. But they are not aware of the girl belonging to Sonagachi, born to a sex worker.

Love can never bloom in the infamous land of Sonagachi, goes the saying. And it will happen, defying all odds! An interesting premise for a love story, which promises a lot!!

Coming to performances, Kamya Punjabi has to take the cake!! We felt that her role in Shakti Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki was one of her career-bests, but she has been proving us wrong every time she has picked up her next!! This role of Didun, belongs to the same elite group, and will be a character that Kamya will be known for, in the years to come!!

Sneha Wagh who played the obsessed lover in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, breaks all barriers as a performer by picking up this role of the spirited mother Protima who breathes to etch her daughter’s life differently. Sneha Wagh is exceptional too!!

The show has a good supporting cast in Ayub Khan, Vibha Chibber, Saniya Nagdev, Anindita Chatterjee etc.

As said earlier, we have seen many concepts developed around ‘sex workers’ and their lives. But the manner in which Sunshine Productions, helmed by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir has projected this tale, gives it a realistic take. Their Sonagachi looks stunning, and Didun, the all-powerful woman of the place is the heart of the show.

A special mention has to be given to the child actress Myra Vaikul. Though she was seen in the show for only a week, she was so spot-on in her performance. Her facial expressions and the manner in which she carried her character were outstanding. To top it all, her cute dance moves matched the sensational performance of Didun, in her opening act when Neerja was about to be born!!

Rajveer Singh as Abeer Bagchi and Aastha Sharma as Neerja shoulder a big responsibility of taking the show ahead now. They look apt in the roles they play! However, it is early days for us to comment on their chemistry together!! One thing we can say is that Myra is being missed in the show, with the leap happening. That’s the kind of impact the child actor has left in the initial episodes.

Love stories set up amid complex territories have mostly done well. Having said this, this might not be a concept that we have never seen. But this love story is made with a vision to be realistic, and viewers will surely like to sample it!! This love bud that is about to bloom in Sonagachi will surely pick up steam!!

We at IWMBuzz.com give the show 3.5 stars out of 5.