Review of Colors' Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav: A divine love story with a remarkable cast

This Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s banner show (Swastik Productions) for Colors, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Taandav adds yet another golden feather to their repertoire of being masters at presenting mythological shows on television. We have seen umpteen mythological shows on various Gods, with Ramayan and Mahabharat being the most favourite concepts made for the small screen. We are now presented with Universe’s first love saga, that between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Well, the palpable separation of Lord Shiva and Shakti and the earnest desire to reunite and the way they come together, is a concept to watch out for!! It shows how duty is kept as a priority and love is sacrificed.

The best part about this concept is its newness. Many mytho concepts have been made and made again for varied platforms. However, this love saga between Mahadev and his Shakti is unique for television. The show scores high in the manner in which this concept has been tackled.

And one will truly fall in love with the celestial kingdom that has been created for the show. Kailash, The Asur Lok, Indra Lok, Daksh’s kingdom are all visualized and executed with so much finesse. All credit goes to the experienced set designer Omung Kumar. Every set is differently made, and has a charm of its own.

Coming to the cast, Ram Yashvardhan as Lord Shiva is the best cast for the show. Having said this, every character has been minutely analyzed and the actors have been picked with utmost clarity. Subha Rajput as Shakti and Sati is a revelation when it comes to her screen presence and performance. The chemistry exhibited by Ram and Subha as Shiva and Shakti is magical. You can feel the romantic vibe in scenes they are together in!!

The love story of Chandradev and Rohini has been brought about nicely. The story of Diti is yet another nicely shot parallel track. The world of Raja Daksh and how Sati is born as his daughter is depicted very well.

Actors Tarun Khanna, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Akangsha Rawat, Meer Ali, Vaidehi Nair, Dinesh Mehta, Puneet Vashisht, Srikant Dwivedi and others in the cast have simply lived their roles to the best of their capabilities.

Words fall short when we start to describe the visual treat that viewers are getting, in each scene that we watch in the show. The story of Lord Shiva and Shakti’s love story has indeed kept the viewers encapsulated. And the divine settings and ambience are a must-watch for the fans, as they only get bigger and better with every new track and scene emerging.

The only drawback is the percentage of viewers who are keen on seeing mythological today on TV. With fast-paced technology and the digital markets doing well, with genres like thrillers and horror making new inroads, mythological shows have probably lost its uniqueness in the minds of viewers. Having said that, the earnest of viewers who crave to see the divine depictions on television will continue to enjoy such concepts, and for them, Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav is a must-watch!!

We at IWMBuzz.com give 3.5 stars out of 5 for this show.