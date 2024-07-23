Review of Star Plus’ Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua: Effective Execution Of The ‘Often-Seen’ Color Discrimination Tale With A Well-Blended Love Story

The new Star Plus offering Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua is yet another remake of a hit regional show. Originally made as Karthika Deepam in Telugu, this is a soul-stirring love tale of a doctor and a simpleton dusky girl. The show was later made in Bengali as Anurager Chhowa. Now, we get to see its Hindi version, and it has started well. This show is produced by South makers, SVF Entertainment.

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua introduces audiences to the simple, honest and God-fearing girl Deepika who has a dusky colour complexion, that goes against her at all times. However, she is proud of her skin colour, as she has gotten it from her dead mother. Her father has remarried, and Deepika’s stepmother treats her like a doormat. Even her sister Janvi illtreats her sister, for her not-so-good-looking appearance. On the contrary, Janvi is a beautiful girl who believes that one’s appearance is all that matters to be confident in life.

Harbouring the same thoughts is Lavanya Mittal, the rich, aristocratic lady of the Mittal household. Her company endorses a beauty brand, and she believes that a woman is known for her exterior beauty and her skin colour. She hates any other complexion that does not hover around being fair.

The overall premise of the show, centered around a young woman with a darker complexion, is not a groundbreaking concept in television. Several other shows have also explored similar storylines. However, this particular show appears to have been carefully crafted with a captivating mix of drama, compelling character development, and strong performances.

Talking about Deepika, she is an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna. She is pure at heart, has the patience and resilience to go through all the humiliation coming from society and also at home. She embodies the spirit of modern womanhood, embracing independence, advocating for what is right, and displaying genuine kindness.

Having a similar quality of empathy, is the male protagonist of the show, Chirag Mittal. Though he is the son of the aristocratic Lavanya Mittal, Chirag has no air of his riches. He is down-to-earth and deeply compassionate. As a highly respected cardiologist, he dedicates himself to serving the less fortunate. He is known for his charitable nature, kind-hearted demeanor, and gentle personality. Although Chirag has no desire to marry, his mother is determined to find a suitable partner for him.

Deepika and Chirag’s chance meetings connect them instantly owing to their similar instincts of kindness. However, they are not aware that their families are on the verge of getting into a relationship, with Prithvi Mittal, the younger brother of Chirag about to get married to Janvi, Deepika’s sister.

Lavanya has zeroed in on Janvi after she won the Miss Rajasthan contest. Since Chirag, her elder son is not ready for marriage, she wants her younger son Prithvi to get married. However, the catch here is that Janvi has fallen for Chirag and is determined to marry him at any cost.

The show lacks originality in its exploration of the topic of facial color and complexion. However, its strength lies in the well-defined characters. Chirag and Deepika’s simplicity sets them apart and adds a special quality to the show. While the theme of ‘opposites attract’ is more often seen in TV, this show effectively deals with like minds connecting well.

The father-daughter bond that Deepika shares with her father has been appealing. The narrative has opened a key track that intrigues viewers about the reason behind Lavanya’s aversion to the darker colour tone.

The story has been moving at a good pace. The platform for the love story has been set. At the same time, the problem areas or the characters are also identified. It will be interesting to see Lavanya’s dream getting shattered and how she reacts when her son goes against her wish and marries Deepika.

Aditi Tripathi as Deepika has held on to her character with grit and confidence. She comes across as a levelled actor, capable of emoting well. Akshit Sukhija is adorable as Chirag, and is doing a great job. Chirag is perhaps, a character who will add more colours to his life, when he falls in love.

Shubhaavi Choksey as Lavanya Mittal is stunning. Every time, we believe we have seen the best of this actress, Shubhaavi stuns us with a bigger repertoire as a performer.

Niilam Panchal’s comeback after many years, is effective. Though the character of Shobha might appear loud, it is this character that time and again stresses the issue of colour discrimination that the show handles.

Actors Avinash Wadhawan, Jay Pathak, Pratish Vora, Keshav Mehta, Yashu Dhiman, Urvashi Pardeshi are doing a good job, rendering effective portrayals.

The show features well-defined characters, strong performances by the actors, and an engaging storyline. It remains to be seen whether Akshit and Aditi can sustain their strong performances and exhibit great onscreen chemistry. The show will focus on their love story and the challenges they face in their married life. We look forward to seeing how the story develops. At this stage, Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua has the potential to capture the audience’s interest.

We at IWMBuzz.com give 3 out of 5 stars to Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua.