Abrar Qazi On Playing Fun-filled Character In Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad: ” This Is A Breath Of Fresh Air”

Abrar Qazi, last seen in the show Kumkum Bhagya, is all set to entertain the viewers yet again with his charming personality in the new show on Star Plus—Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad. In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz, the lead actor opened up on playing a fun-filled character in his new show and more.

In an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz journalist Sweta Gupta, Abrar Qazi shared about auditioning for this role, getting selected, playing a fun-filled character, and more. First, the actor highlighted that he loves to explore different characters, and it’s the same with his role in Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad.

Revealing about his audition and selection for the role, Abrar emphasized that the auditions had been going on since January. At that time, one of his friends on the sets of his previous show (Kumkum Bhagya) auditioned for it, and he helped him. Later, after exiting Kumkum Bhagya, he got a call from the producer, and they took his audition, and they liked and selected him.

When asked about his new character that looks fun-filled, cool, and happy, which is different from the usual subtle and standard male leads, Abrar said, “Yes, because it’s a breath of fresh air for me, in fact, for everybody. Because we have not seen such characters on TV who have so many relations, from his cousins, family, and others. It is a very different type of character. This is what’s making me excited to play this role because usually in TV men don’t have a lot to do in TV, but in this show, there is so much to do.”

Check out the full interview below.

Kabhi Neem Neem Kabhi Shahad Shahad stars Abrar Qazi and Afiya Tayebali and is produced by Bengali Superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, who turns producer with this Star Plus show.