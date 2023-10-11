Television | News

Adnan Khan Refutes Rumours of Katha Ankahee Going Off-Air; Read Here

Adnan Khan clarified about the rumours of Sony TV show Katha Ankahee going off air. Read to know what he has to say about the future of the show.

Author: IWMBuzz
11 Oct,2023 17:54:40
Adnan Khan Refutes Rumours of Kathaa Ankahee Going Off-Air; Read Here 860508

Katha Ankahee the Sony TV show produced by Sphere Origins is seeing the high-voltage drama of Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Katha’s (Aditi Sharma) wedding coming to a halt. The major drama that broke out had Viaan in hospital, and Yuvraj in jail. If this was not enough, we saw how Maya Maasi ruined things further by breaking the relationship between Viaan and Katha. Viaan went to jail and there is a leap too happening.

As reported by us at IWMBuzz.com, it will be an eight-month leap on the show. However, amidst this, there have been rumours of the show going off-air. The new Sony TV show Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi is said to be taking Katha Ankahee’s place as per a report. However, a new development has emerged now. The lead actor on the show Adnan Khan has denied this news and has put forth his clarification on the same. A report on filmibeat dot com talked about this and we take reference from that story for our write-up here.

Katha Ankahee lead actor Adnan Khan has finally reacted to the ongoing rumours hinting at the show’s end. Irked by the constant rumours, the actor told India Forums, “I do not understand where does this news come from? This has been going around for over a year now. Have been listening to this for a year. Honestly, I do not know of anything as such. We have not been informed. Abhi toh show ne leap liya hai. How can this happen?”

Well, hope the loyal viewers of Katha Ankahee are listening!! The show presumably getting into a big new phase with new freshness being roped in with the transit in time.

Are you looking forward to this intense love story of Katha and Viaan now?

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

I would like to give the honour of being a great Guru to my friend, Manish Dimri: Adnan Khan of Kathaa Ankahee fame 849063
I would like to give the honour of being a great Guru to my friend, Manish Dimri: Adnan Khan of Kathaa Ankahee fame
I believe that my best phase as a performer has not come till now: Adnan Khan of Kathaa Ankahee fame 803915
I believe that my best phase as a performer has not come till now: Adnan Khan of Kathaa Ankahee fame
Adnan Khan surprises all with his dance skills on the sets of Kathaa Ankahee 772719
Adnan Khan surprises all with his dance skills on the sets of Kathaa Ankahee
Kathaa Ankahee: Viaan waits desperately to meet Katha 756559
Kathaa Ankahee: Viaan waits desperately to meet Katha
Playing intense roles and emotionally scarred human beings is easier for me: Adnan Khan on his show Katha Ankahee
Review of Sony TV’s Katha Ankahee: Adnan Khan and Aditi Sharma lead the way in this emotional drama

Latest Stories

Mallika Singh's Mesmerizing Radha Look Evokes Nostalgia 860516
Mallika Singh’s Mesmerizing Radha Look Evokes Nostalgia
Kangana Ranaut takes the nation's pride along! Visited Cricket Live Mumbai for the India vs Afghanistan pre-match in Air Force uniform for Tejas promotion! 860529
Kangana Ranaut takes the nation’s pride along! Visited Cricket Live Mumbai for the India vs Afghanistan pre-match in Air Force uniform for Tejas promotion!
Ashnoor Kaur shares glimpse into the grah pravesh puja and housewarming celebration 860510
Ashnoor Kaur shares glimpse into the grah pravesh puja and housewarming celebration
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu and Akshara give their consent to marry 860504
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu and Akshara give their consent to marry
Oscar Academy invites the script of Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Vaccine War' to be kept in library- A rare honour 860494
Oscar Academy invites the script of Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Vaccine War’ to be kept in library- A rare honour
Airport Fashion: Parineeti Chopra Opts Chic Pantsuit, Shriya Saran Shows Swag In Dress 860438
Airport Fashion: Parineeti Chopra Opts Chic Pantsuit, Shriya Saran Shows Swag In Dress
Read Latest News