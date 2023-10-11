Adnan Khan Refutes Rumours of Katha Ankahee Going Off-Air; Read Here

Katha Ankahee the Sony TV show produced by Sphere Origins is seeing the high-voltage drama of Viaan (Adnan Khan) and Katha’s (Aditi Sharma) wedding coming to a halt. The major drama that broke out had Viaan in hospital, and Yuvraj in jail. If this was not enough, we saw how Maya Maasi ruined things further by breaking the relationship between Viaan and Katha. Viaan went to jail and there is a leap too happening.

As reported by us at IWMBuzz.com, it will be an eight-month leap on the show. However, amidst this, there have been rumours of the show going off-air. The new Sony TV show Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi is said to be taking Katha Ankahee’s place as per a report. However, a new development has emerged now. The lead actor on the show Adnan Khan has denied this news and has put forth his clarification on the same. A report on filmibeat dot com talked about this and we take reference from that story for our write-up here.

Katha Ankahee lead actor Adnan Khan has finally reacted to the ongoing rumours hinting at the show’s end. Irked by the constant rumours, the actor told India Forums, “I do not understand where does this news come from? This has been going around for over a year now. Have been listening to this for a year. Honestly, I do not know of anything as such. We have not been informed. Abhi toh show ne leap liya hai. How can this happen?”

Well, hope the loyal viewers of Katha Ankahee are listening!! The show presumably getting into a big new phase with new freshness being roped in with the transit in time.

Are you looking forward to this intense love story of Katha and Viaan now?