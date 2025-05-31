Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Neetu accuses Mannat during the roka ceremony; throws Mannat out of the house

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Vikrant (Adnan Khan) trying to make Mannat (Ayesha Singh) jealous and hence, proposed to Malla (Sharain Khanduja) and agreed to marry her. With the families planning the wedding of Vikrant and Malla, Vikrant hoped to see Mannat confessing her love. Meanwhile, Malla was stabbing Vikrant at the back by scheming this idea and making it happen through Vikrant, even while telling Vikrant that Mannat will confess her love. However, she went to Mannat and asked her to keep away from Vikrant, now that she has developed feelings for him and is marrying him.

The upcoming episode will see the roka ceremony of Malla and Vikrant about to happen. Neetu will bring in the chunri for Malla when she will see that the chunri has been tampered and is in fact torn. Neetu will immediately blame Mannat for it as she was given the responsibility of bringing it. Neetu will get wild in anger and will drag Mannat by her hand and throw her out of the house.

What will happen next?

