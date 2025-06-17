Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Neelu plans to oust Mannat; Vikrant gets angry at Mannat

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Vikrant (Adnan Khan) developing symptoms of having memory lapses owing to the medicine he is being given by his mother Neelu. As we know, Mannat (Ayesha Singh) knows about it and has directly confronted Neelu for doing so with her son. She has vowed to find out why she is doing so. Amidst this, Mannat has been the victim of Malla and Aishwarya’s game plan too. We saw Mannat and Vikrant sharing a close moment after Vikrant saved Mannat from the fire accident that was caused during the mehendi celebration.

The upcoming episode will see Neelu being threatened by the presence of Mannat in the house. Since Vikrant supports her a lot, Neelu will conspire to harm her without anyone’s knowledge. Mannat will be asked to cook a recipe, taking care of Neelu’s allergic reactions. However, Neelu will lie to Mannat which will prompt Mannat to use the same ingredient that Neelu is allergic to. This will give allergic reactions for Neelu which will make Vikrant angry. He will lash out at Mannat, questioning her about her negligence and will ask her to get out.

What will happen next?

The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.