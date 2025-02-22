Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Vikrant takes care of Mannat at home; Shruti and Aishwarya come face to face

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Aishwarya (Mona Vasu) working against Mannat (Ayesha Singh) as she wants to remove her from the way of her daughter Mallika and Vikrant. We saw Aishwarya hurting Mannat in the kitchen of Mezbaani and throwing her into the freezer. However, Vikrant (Adnan Khan) saved Mannat and also brought her home to take care of her. This was not liked by Aishwarya as her act yet again got Mannat closer to Vikrant.

With Mannat being at Vikrant’s house, Shruti will worry about her and will want to come and meet her. However, since she will very well know about Sonia being there, she will come in the disguise of a man with a face mask covering her face. However, Shruti’s entry will go wrong as she will directly bump into Sonia. Shruti’s mask will be off and Sonia and Shruti will come face to face. Even while Sonia will stand shocked at seeing her sister, Shruti will try to run away, only to be caught by Vikrant’s mother. A sick Mannat will also come out hearing the loud noise.

What will happen next?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.