Mannat Har Khushi Paani Ki Upcoming Twist: Malla confronts Mannat; takes a promise from her

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Vikrant (Adnan Khan) shockingly proposing to Malla (Sharain Khanduja) when he was about to propose Mannat (Ayesha Singh). As we know, Vikrant loves Mannat, but since she did not give out her feelings about him, he worked out a plan with Malla. In fact, Malla had a dual plan of being friendly with Vikrant, even while throwing Mannat out of Vikrant’s life. She was the one who had told Vikrant to propose to her in the open and look for Mannat’s insecurity.

The upcoming episode will see Vikrant making Mannat help him with the upcoming wedding, and will believe that she will in due course express her love for him. On the other hand, Malla will play her game and will tell Mannat that she does not like her closeness with Vikrant. Malla will tell Mannat that she has developed feelings for Vikrant in due course of time, and now feels odd when she sees Mannat around Vikrant. This way, Malla will get a promise from Mannat that she will never cross paths with her for Vikrant.

What will happen now?

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors show is produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show delves into the life and journey of Mannat, who was abandoned by her mother soon after her birth. Mannat aspires a good career as a chef and has good culinary attributes. The show has Ayesha Singh playing the titular role, with Adnan Khan paired opposite her. Mona Vasu, Sharain Khanduja, Hasan Zaidi, Delnaaz Irani, Mamta Verma are also in the prime cast.