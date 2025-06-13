Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Vikrant saves Mannat; questions Mannat’s concern for him

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Mannat (Ayesha Singh) trying to trap Aishwarya (Mona Vasu) in her own game and get the answers from her. We saw Mannat kidnapping Aishwarya and tying her up, to create a scare within her. Amidst this, Malla has been planning to kill Mannat. She set up a blast scene on the stage where she planned Mannat’s accident.

The upcoming episode will see Mannat getting caught in the fire mishap that will happen owing to Malla’s plan. Vikrant (Adnan Khan) will be seen rescuing Mannat from the fire and taking her to the outhouse to feel secure. Vikrant in the process will be injured with fire bruises on his hand. Mannat will feel bad upon seeing it. She will cry seeing Vikrant in pain. Vikrant will also sense Mannat’s love for him and will question her about her concern for him. This will create a cute moment between them wherein the stage will be set for Mannat and Vikrant to confess their feelings for each other.

Will they confess?

