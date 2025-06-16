Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki Upcoming Twist: Vikrant gives a reality check to Malla; gets angry at her

Mannat Har Khushi Paane Ki the Colors television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Malla (Sharain Khanduja) creating a blast scenario during her mehendi in order to kill Mannat (Ayesha Singh). However, Vikrant (Adnan Khan) saved Mannat. We wrote about them spending time together where Mannat nursed Vikrant’s wound and felt his pain. We also wrote about the moment of Vikrant with his mother Neelu when he questioned her juice-giving habit, which actually gave him health issues.

The upcoming episode will see Vikrant getting angry at Malla for creating a scene in front of his mother, where he was smitten over Mannat’s looks and not hers. Vikrant will give a reality check to Malla by saying that everything is actually a plan to get Mannat closer to him. He will tell her to stop her antics of getting married to him, as her behaviour is distancing his mother more from Mannat.

What will happen next?

