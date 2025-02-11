Akkshith Sukhija Pens A Note As Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua Ends: “It’s Hard To Accept..”

Star Plus TV show Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua will soon go off-air. The show started in July 2024 performed well in terms of the TRP chart since the beginning. The makers have finally decided to end the story after six months. As the show ends lead actor Akkshith Sukhija on his social media penned a note expressing his feelings.

In the post shared, Akkshith uploaded photos from the last scene of the show. In the sequence, Akkshith Sukhija as Chirag Mittal and Aditi Tripathi as Deepika will get married. The visuals of their marriage look joyous, and the whole cast and crew pose in all the photos shared. The bright smile on everyone’s faces hints at their chemistry and good bonding. However, in the long caption, Akkshith penned a note expressing his feelings related to the show and said, “Everything about this show #DilKoTumsePyarHua was truly special. The friendships we formed, the affection from our audience, the challenges we faced together, and the shared vision. It gifted me lifelong memories and relationships I will cherish forever. It’s hard to accept that those exact days, those beautiful moments with this amazing group of people won’t come back. But that’s life, and that’s how we learn to move on.”

Further, Akshith thanked everyone who was connected with the show, saying, “I am deeply grateful for this incredible journey and to everyone who supported our show and connected with my character #DoctorSahab ♥️ This role has changed my life, and I am so thankful to every viewer, as well as my producers and the channel @svfsocial @starplus.”

Dil Ko Tumse Pyaar Hua is a StarPlus serial produced by SVF Entertainment and has become a favorite of many. It features Aditi Tripathi as Deepika and Akshith Sukhija as Chirag in the lead roles.