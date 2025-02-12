Akshay Bindra Gets His First Own Vanity On The Sets Of Kumkum Bhagya; Posts A Happy Pic

Actor Akshay Bindra has surely and truly struck gold!! Yes, as he readies himself for the role of the new lead taking on the fresh story of Zee TV’s long-running and popular show Kumkum Bhagya, he is happy that after years of struggle, he has got his first lead role. Akshay recently took to social media, showing netizens his own vanity at his workplace.

Yes, the young lad has started shooting for Kumkum Bhagya and shows a pleasant picture of his own vanity. He writes that after 10 years of hard work and struggle, he finally sees a day when he has his own vanity. The actor hints at this new beginning being a start for a long innings as an actor. As we know, Kumkum Bhagya will soon take a leap with which Akshay Bindra and Pranali Rathod will enter as the new leads in the show.

You can check his vanity picture here.

Courtesy: Instagram

As for his work, Akshay Bindra started his acting career with Naagin 5. Later, he appeared in ‘Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein.’ He has worked in short films like A Life Together and Long Drive. Akshay also showcased his talent on web shows such as Hiccups and Hookups, Decoupled, and Four More Shots. He also participated in the reality show Temptation Island India.

Best of luck, young man!!