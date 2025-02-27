Amar Upadhyay To Quit Doree 2, Here’s What Went Wrong

Colors show Doree ruled over hearts in its first season and entertained the audience with interesting storylines and dramas, leading to the formation of the second season, Doree 2. The new season started recently on 21 January 2025, and within one and a half months of its premiere, the key character, Amar Upadhyay, is planning to leave the show.

As per the recent reports, Amar Upadhyay’s character, Ganga, is locked in jail in a false case against him. Due to this, his scenes are not shot much in the show, and he is missing from the screen, which has now fueled rumors of him leaving the show. According to the reports, the actor is unhappy with the development of his character in the show, which is why he has decided to quit the show.

According to the current storyline, Doree 2 focuses on the storyline of his daughter Doree and her husband Mann Thakur’s married life, which has reduced Amar’s presence on screen and has little to do with the show. However, Amar Upadhyay has not made any statements in relation to this.

Doree 2 first premiered on 21 January 2025, featuring Priyanshi Yadav and Ishaan Dhawan as the leads. Amar Upadhyay remained an important character. On the other hand, Sreejita De and Soni Singh are also appearing in key roles.