Anita Hassanandani Turns 44: From Child Actor To TV Queen – A Remarkable Journey

Anita Hassanandani needs no introduction. Today, 14 April, is her birthday, and the actress turns 44 this year. As the diva turns a year older, we will look into her remarkable journey in the entertainment world, from her debut as a child actor to becoming everyone’s favorite now.

Currently, Anita is appearing in the show Suman Indori on the Colors channel. She is winning hearts with her negative role alongside Ashnoor Kaur and Zain Imam. However, the actress marked her debut at the age of 17 in 1998 with Idhar Udhar, which also featured the legendary Ratna Pathak. After two years, she made her film debut with the Telugu film Nuvvu Nenu, which turned out to be a commercial success.

Further, Anita had some amazing hits on TV by appearing in several shows, portraying different characters like Nanda in Kkavyanjali and Sanchi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Her stint as Shagun Arora Raghav in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein gained her major recognition. Later, she made her comeback with Vishakha in Naagin 3.

Anita has also worked in films like Yeh Dil, Varushamellam Vasantham, Ninne Ishtapaddanu, Aadanthe Ado Type with Aryan Rajesh, Nenu Pelliki Ready and many more.

In her personal life, the actress married corporate professional Rohit Reddy in an intimate ceremony in Goa on 14 October 2013. After almost seven years, she announced her pregnancy on 10 October 2020. Anita and Rohit welcomed their first child, a boy, on 9 February 2021, and they named their son Aaravv Reddy.