Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma Bid Adieu To Fans; Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti’s Last Day Of Shoot

The Zee TV show Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti produced by LSD Films started off as a very engrossing family drama which had its share of intrigue. The show brought popular actor Arjun Bijlani to fiction after a hiatus. Nikki Sharma played the female lead in the show. The show had great actors like Parineeta Borthakur, Gaurav Wadhwa, Nimisha Vakaria, Sandeep Sachdeva etc. Now, the news is that Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti will soon end its tenure. The show has had a fairly good run, but failed to grab more ratings, as they might have preferred. Today happens to be the last day of the shoot for the show on the set.

Actors Arjun Bijlani and Nikki Sharma posed with telling expressions for a post on social media. They told their fans that it was their last day on set. Arjun had a grim face while Nikki was seen smiling. The show’s good run should make the actors, and crew proud. Having said this, it is always tough to bid adieu to anything. And so are the actors finding it tough to move on from the show.

We hope to see them soon in a new avatar, in a new show!!

As of now, you can check the post from the last day shoot of the show, and seen in the picture are Arjun and Nikki.

Courtesy: Instagram

Well, are you all going to miss the show? What did you like the most from the show? You can pen down your thoughts.