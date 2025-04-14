Aryan Raajput joins the cast of Kumkum Bhagya and will play the role of Cupid between Raunak and Prarthana

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya has recently taken an exciting generational leap, bringing a fresh era filled with drama, deep emotions, and unexpected twists. Adding to the intrigue, popular television actor Aryan Raajput makes a powerful entry as Mayank into the show. He is a close friend of Raunak (Akshay Dev Bindra), who has come to India to attend his friend’s wedding, but his entry into the show is set to bring new dynamics to the storyline, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

A mysterious yet endearing personality, Mayank adds a fresh dynamic as he plays cupid between Raunak and Prarthana (Pranali Rathod), subtly guiding Raunak toward realizing his love for Prarthana while carrying secrets of his own. With the mission of stopping Prarthana’s wedding with Bhavesh, the upcoming track is expected to keep viewers hooked. Fans eagerly anticipate how his character will influence the narrative, introducing fresh twists and surprises to the show.

Sharing his excitement about joining the show, Aryan Raajput said, “I am thrilled to be a part of such an iconic show like Kumkum Bhagya. The show has been a household favorite; stepping into its world is an incredible honor. My character, Mayank, brings fresh energy and a new perspective to the story, and I can’t wait for viewers to see how his journey unfolds. He is charming yet unpredictable, which makes playing him even more exciting. Working with talented actors like Akshay and Pranali has been an amazing experience so far. The camaraderie on set is fantastic, and the team has been so welcoming. I truly believe that this new phase of Kumkum Bhagya will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. So, stay tuned because Mayank is here to intensify the show’s gripping plot!”

With Mayank’s entry, Kumkum Bhagya promises an enthralling mix of love and power struggles. It will be interesting for the viewers to watch if Mayank can make Raunak realize his love for Prarthana. Or will Prarthana get married to Bhavesh?

To discover how the character relationships unfold, tune in to Kumkum Bhagya every day at 9 PM, only on Zee TV!