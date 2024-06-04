Asim Riaz walks out of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ after misbehaving with Rohit Shetty?

It wouldn’t be Khatron Ke Khiladi if not for some controversies, isn’t it? Just like every season, the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 has already resulted in an array of big shockers when it comes to updates coming in from the shoot. If recent reports are to be believed, Asim Riaz, the runner-up of Bigg Boss 13 has already walked out of the show.

The report suggested that following a confrontation with a fellow contestant, Shalin Bhanot, he walked out of the show even allegedly disrespecting the host of the show, filmmaker Rohit Shetty. According to earlier reports, Riaz and Bhanot got into an argument during a stunt, and another contestant and Bigg Boss 17 fame, Abhishek Kumar showed his support for Bhanot, leading to the fight getting more intense.

As Shetty tried to intervene and handle the situation, Riaz apparently misbehaved in front of him. And allegedly, Shetty was ready to let go but Riaz chose to walk out of the show.

Interestingly, only a few days ago, Bhanot shared a BTS video from the bus where everyone was laughing and having fun, which also included Riaz.

Whether or not Riaz will be back on the show, we will have to wait and see. In the meantime, only a while ago, Aditi Sharma also went on to share a few candid images of herself with Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Karan Veer Mehra and Ashish Mehrotra.