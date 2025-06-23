Bhagya Lakshmi Fame Aishwarya Khare To Return With Zee TV’s Reality Show Gori Chale Goan

Actress Aishwarya Khare is all set to return to screens soon after the end of her show Bhagya Lakshmi on Zee TV. The well-known television star will make her comeback with a new reality show on Zee TV, Gori Chale Goan. Aishwarya won hearts with her performance as Lakshmi in the previous show, which went off-air after a successful run for three years and 10 months and was produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms.

According to media reports, Aishwarya is one of the celebrities participating in this show. Her participation in the show will enlighten the surrounding with her grounded personality and huge fanbase. Also, fans will get to see the different side of Aishwarya, breaking her image as a Sanskari Bahu.

Gori Chale Goan is a reality show where celebrities and influencers will participate, and they will have to ditch the modern lifestyle and manage to live the rural lifestyle. The show looks interesting as celebrities will have to cook traditional meals, do things in rural style, do farming and more. Seeing Aishwarya Khare indulge in all these activities and how she does it will be interesting.

Popular names like Chinki–Minki and Krishna Shroff are already creating buzz, and now Aishwarya joins the list. In addition, more names and details about the show are yet to be revealed. However, the show will be hosted by the audience’s favorite VJ turned actor, Rannvijay Singha, who was last seen as the host in Roadies Double Cross.